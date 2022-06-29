The city of Bend plans to launch an effort to inform people and sell them on home energy scores. Bend is on a track to require home sellers to get a score and include the information when they put their homes on the market.
City staff said Tuesday the city is looking to launch an effort to spread the word over about the next two months. Plans are for a webpage, an open house, meetings with groups such as neighborhood associations and real estate agents.
A home energy score is like a miles per gallon rating for a car that gives you a rough estimate of how much it costs to heat and cool a home.
Is a home energy score necessary or a good idea? Some people may never be convinced. After all, if homeowners wants home energy scores, they can get one. If homebuyers are interested, they can ask for one. And making the requirement mandatory may or may not lead to people making improvements to their homes.
What the requirement does is provide more information about the cost of a home. That’s a plus. Is that a big enough plus to require it? The Bend City Council certainly seems behind it.
Whether you like the idea or not, making the requirement mandatory will be a big mess if people don’t know about it, if enough home energy inspectors aren’t available and most of all if real estate agents aren’t up to speed. So the city certainly does have the right idea about getting the word out.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.