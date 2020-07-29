What if we told you the Bend City Council had control over as much as $87 million in state school funding. And with a vote, city councilors could significantly reduce state school funding and invest money instead in developing the core of Bend around the Bend Parkway.
The state of Oregon doesn’t have an official mechanism to stop it, according to the city. Sounds strange, huh? But it’s true. California banned the practice. It’s legal in Oregon.
The brilliance of Bend’s tax proposal to boost development in the city’s core is that it would build projects that drive up property values and reap the value of the increased taxes to do more. Those diverted taxes would normally go to fund schools, the county library district, county 911, county law enforcement, Deschutes County, Central Oregon Community College and the High Desert ESD. Instead, the taxes over and above what the 600-acre parcel had been generating would be invested in new city projects in the core.
This concept is what’s called tax increment financing. It could transform the core area. That would enable Bend to infill development rather than sprawling outward. The plan is to make the area pedestrian and bike friendly and also increase affordable housing.
Over 30 years, the city estimated the total taxes redirected would be $237 million. That would give the city enough money for about $195 million in projects plus interest. The $87 million is the fraction of the $237 million that would normally go to fund schools in Oregon. (There’s a persnickety but important caveat needed with those numbers. The $87 million and $237 million represent the city’s estimates if the taxing district’s investments occur. If the taxing district is not approved, the taxes earned in that area would likely be somewhat lower. The city had estimated that with the district the average annual growth would be 5%. Without it, it has been growing at about 4%.)
You may be saying to yourself: Didn’t I just read an editorial about this subject? Yes, a similar one appeared in Tuesday’s paper. But what’s new is the effective control Bend city councilors get over state school funding. California banned the practice a few years ago. Local governments in that state were creating more of what were called CRA projects to keep more dollars at home, instead of going to Sacramento. Eventually, state government said enough. Tax increment financing is allowed in California, though school districts are now ”prohibited from agreeing to allocate growth from their shares of property tax.”
That brings us back to Oregon, the Bend City Council and the millions. The city presented this information to the Bend-La Pine School Board. The board chose not to fight it. One reason is perhaps that it is $87 million spread out over 30 years. Also, because of the way schools in Oregon are funded, Bend schools may only “lose” $5 million over 30 years. Other schools in Oregon pay most of the price.
Still, that’s a lot of teacher pay even over 30 years. Who speaks up for state school funding in this process? Officially, no one.
So when Bend city councilors meet on Aug. 5 to discuss what to do about this tax plan, we hope they do, at least, debate what their decision will do to schools.
