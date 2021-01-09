The Bend City Council is gearing up to set its goals for the next two years. If past councils are any guide, it will stick closely to those goals. So if you want to help set the direction that city government is going to go, now is an important time.
New council. New goals. New opportunity.
On Monday the council is holding a listening session. It’s really for the city’s advisory boards and community organizations to have their say. City staff has been reaching out to let people know.
What the council will do next is hold more goal-setting meetings on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. You watch them. Check out www.bendoregon.gov/councilagenda
But you don’t have to sit through a bunch of meetings to have input. And you don’t have to be a member of a group to have your say. Send an email to council@bendoregon.gov. That goes to all of the councilors.
You know a lot more about what’s going on in your neighborhood or your business than councilors do. They can’t try to help if they don’t know about it.
