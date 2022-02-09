If Bend could get a superhero tailored to its needs, it might be The Housing Accelerator. We know, it’s not a great name for a superhero. And you could argue Bend already has a team of them — the people on Bend’s affordable housing committee and the nonprofits and others working on the issue.
But solutions to Bend’s housing challenge can use all the help it can get. And the Bend Chamber of Commerce is stepping up.
One of the things the chamber is doing is looking to hire a ... housing accelerator. It would be that person’s job to help break down the barriers that inhibit more workforce and middle market housing. Sunder the obstacles. Leap the financial boundaries in one bound, or perhaps just quicker than can be done now. Bend shouldn’t struggle to hire people like nurses, firefighters, police officers, teachers, people who work in restaurants or supermarkets because of a lack of housing.
The chamber is not looking for a broker. It’s not looking for a particular occupation. It’s looking for someone who can talk to the city’s employers, talk to city officials and planners, talk to state officials, talk to bankers and financiers and find new ways to put new types of deals together. It might be some form of employer-subsidized housing or something else. Much of it might be new in Bend.
If you are that person, get on the phone to the chamber. It wants to have someone hired soon. And if you like this idea and want to help Bend solve these problems, the chamber is also looking for sponsors to help make that position happen.
There’s more going on from the chamber. It is going to hold a summit this spring on housing, perhaps in April. The goal is to use that to capture ideas that can be turned into legislation for the 2023 session. Part of the reason the chamber wants to hire now for the housing accelerator is so that person can participate in the summit.
The chamber is also working on a guide to make a simple to understand manual for people to use to add an accessory dwelling unit to their homes. That won’t transform Bend, but it’s a start. If it’s easier for people to do and understand, more people will do it and we get more housing.
Some will just wait and watch and hope that Bend’s housing situation will improve. That somehow there will be a ready supply of nurses, teachers, firefighters, police officers, supermarket and restaurant workers who can afford to live in Bend. Don’t take it for granted because it is slipping away.
