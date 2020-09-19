It’s easy to find examples of how bad Bend’s affordable housing problem is. Today, we’d like to write about some progress.
Bend could be about to get its largest affordable housing project ever: Stillwater Crossing.
It is not final, yet. The deal has not closed. It may close later this week. And for that reason, the developer, Wishcamper Development Partners, told us through the city of Bend that it was not ready to talk about it.
But the project is not a secret. It is laid out in public documents. It’s a big deal. And it shows how the city and the state’s efforts to make it easier to build affordable housing have paid off.
City planning documents say it will be a 240-unit affordable housing development. That’s great for Bend.
It’s on about 8.5 acres. There will be 7 residential buildings, open spaces, a community building, bike storage sheds and parking. It will be located near U.S. Highway 97 in southeast Bend near Ponderosa street.
A few years ago, Margaret Salazar, the director of Oregon Housing and Community Services, knew Oregon must do more to help people find housing. She reached out to national developers of affordable housing for help. One challenge: Finding a way to use a certain federal program to build more affordable housing. It’s called the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit. We’ll spare you the complicated details. But basically, Oregon was not taking advantage of a certain subsidy type because it required larger projects, such as Stillwater, to make it pencil out. Stillwater would be only the second project in Bend to take advantage of that particular subsidy. That’s thanks, in part, to Salazar’s efforts.
Incentives from the city of Bend also helped make Stillwater possible. Stillwater would take advantage of two things in Bend’s development code — an affordable housing density bonus and an affordable housing parking reduction, according to planning documents. Those bonuses can make affordable housing projects more attractives. It enables developers to increase the number of units they can build in a given space. And that makes it easier for the project to make financial sense.
New development can have an uneasy relationship with the people that live nearby. And people raised concerns about Stillwater. There were objections about traffic, insufficient parking and the argument the development would be out of character with the existing area. Those are legitimate concerns. The specifics are different in this neighborhood, but they are similar to arguments almost wherever an affordable housing project is sited. One thing is for sure: Bend will never make a dent in being more affordable if projects like this get blocked.
You can find estimates of how much more housing and affordable housing Bend needs. We are not sure how accurate they are. But it does need more. Stillwater could be one powerful way Bend ramps up affordable housing.
