The Bend City Council seems to be working on a mend it, don’t end it policy on short-term rentals.
People argue short-term rentals erode neighborhoods. They can be party houses. They aren’t going to be the house on the street where there is much chance for kids or adults to build friendships. Some visitors will be outstanding guests in the community. Others will be disruptive. And that uncertainty is its own kind of devilment.
The city has regulations for distancing between rentals. It has requirements for contacts for the operators of the rentals. And more. The rentals can also be a way some people can afford to live in Bend. But people who live in a STR swarm, who experience just one raucous night or who worry about the availability of housing in Bend, continue to complain.
We learned some things we found significant based on a city staff presentation last week. The number of short-term rentals are not growing much in Bend. The city’s distancing regulations have sort of capped them in some areas. CC&Rs can, of course, act as a hard stop.
Councilors mentioned a couple of reforms that they would like city staff to explore. One is to increase the fees charged. The city has complaint-driven regulation for vacation rentals. With more money, staff could do more proactive enforcement and more crackdowns and searches for unauthorized rentals.
Another idea is to increase the distancing requirements between rentals. That’s already acting as a check on their spread. Tweaking the distance required for new rentals could make it more powerful.
A third idea was for the city to develop a partnership to help connect rental owners and people who are moving here and need temporary housing.
Here’s a hint for those of you who want more: Defensive permits. If you don’t want more short-term rentals in your neighborhood, band together with your neighbors and get permits on some homes. Just meet the minimum requirements for keeping the permit. The distancing requirements will keep more rental permits at bay. Maybe you don’t think it should have to come to that. But that is where it is, for now.
