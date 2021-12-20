Build more housing in Bend and prices, and demand likely won’t really go down. But any solution must focus on supply. That’s why the city’s new look at property tax exemptions is interesting.
Bend is considering handing out tax breaks to certain kinds of development. The city could use more multiunit housing. It could use more middle-income housing. Some in Bend would like to see nonprofits play more of a role in providing housing. And some in Bend want more vertical development, multi-story buildings, rather than sprawling ever outward.
The city could create property tax exemptions to give one or all of those a boost. Bend city councilors have given staff the go-ahead to look at all four options.
A problem with any tax exemption is determining if the incentive given is worth the loss in taxes. Property taxes in Bend do go to varying degrees to help the city provide its services whether they be streets, public safety or clean water. So if the city does go ahead with any exemptions, there is a cost for the benefit. How big a cost? It’s too early to tell. It may be relatively insignificant. Bend, though, already relies on a separate levy to help support its fire department. It has had to ask voters to support bonds to keep up with the explosive growth in transportation needs.
One of the many other challenges with tax exemptions is evaluating what they achieve. Would the same development have happened anyway? It’s hard to know without a convenient alternative universe to do testing. City staff — as resourceful as they are — do not have that at their disposal.
And there is always the question of who benefits. Will the big benefit of any tax break really go to developers and builders or will people who need housing truly feel it?
Staff and councilors discussed putting in place some sort of sunset or limitation on any tax exemption to ensure it was working as intended. That’s especially important. Although the public does generally get to vote when their taxes are increased, they don’t get a vote when the City Council starts handing out tax breaks to certain sectors of the economy.
