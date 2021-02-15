Goal-setting for the Bend City Council is more than a formality. What the council picks as goals makes a difference, because those are what city staff works on. And the new councilors can use the goals to make their mark.
Some of the goals councilors will discuss on Wednesday aren’t new. But there are some changes.
The city may start paying stipends to people who serve on city committees. The issue has been discussed before. Serving on a city committee can be an exclusive position. It’s a commitment of time and energy that goes beyond just showing up for the meetings. It should not be a requirement that a person work for themselves or run a business to be able to serve on a city committee. How could the city get more people to serve?
Maybe, pay them. A stipend could help with a computer, travel, parking, a babysitter and whatever else. Will that open the role up to more people? It could. The biggest obstacle for many, though, is finding the extra time in a day on top of making a living and family responsibilities. We wonder if a stipend would not mean opening up the possibility that more people can serve. It might just mean that the people who do serve get stipends.
Another goal is to transform the role of the police chief’s advisory council into something with a focus on “community representation, transparency, public oversight and accountability.” Will that mean that the council will have an actual role in determining how the police department will run? Will there be more information to the public about any disciplinary action and a role of the advisory council in any action? Disciplinary changes would undoubtedly require a change in the city’s contract with the police union.
The council is also looking at an ambitious goal for the homeless — “create housing units or facilities to house 500 homeless individuals on a temporary or permanent basis.” We don’t know if that includes the options that already exist, but 500 is a big number regardless. That’s a major shift in priorities for city government toward more direct action to address the city’s homeless.
We’d be remiss to not mention an overlying theme to many of this council’s priorities: equity. That should not come as a surprise, because the four newly elected councilors made it a focus of their campaigns. Expect any new council action to be viewed from an equity lens — from deciding what happens first to how initiatives are structured.
The goals you may be interested in may be different than the ones we highlighted here. You can see them all in the agenda for the Council’s Wednesday meeting.
