On top of other good things about Bend, it’s a good place to have a heart attack.
OK there’s probably no good place to have a heart attack. Bend is better than most.
Cardiac survival rates here last year were 55%. The national rate is about 30%.
That rate refers to a situation where a person had a witnessed cardiac event, there was an emergency response and the person left the hospital alive.
The rates aren’t available for every place in the country. Not every location participates in the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival. But, still, those are some great numbers for Bend.
We can’t say for sure why Bend has a higher rate than many other locations. It’s worth thinking about, though, because voters will be deciding in May on a proposed increase in the Bend fire levy. And the two are intertwined.
Seconds are so valuable when a person’s heart has stopped. Bend doesn’t have tall buildings, which means it doesn’t take as long to get to patients. Traffic can be bad in Bend. It’s nowhere near as bad as in some metro areas.
CPR by bystanders who have never done CPR before saves lives. Deschutes County 911 dispatchers are trained in how to coach people to do it. Getting the blood flowing again through the heart needs to happen fast.
Law enforcement in Bend carry defibrillators. They are usually first on the scene. They know CPR and can get it started.
Next is Bend Fire & Rescue and its level training and performance.
Most times in Bend paramedics are on the scene in less than 6 minutes. They use advanced techniques when necessary, including double sequential defibrillation. That’s using two defib machines and hitting a patient with two shocks in rapid succession.
Then there’s the work of Dr. William Reed and Dr. Nicole Kelly, the two local emergency physicians who work with emergency responders. They train and refine emergency response. They dissect emergencies with responders – listening to the 911 call, reviewing how the dispatcher walks callers through how to do CPR, looking at time to respond and examining what happened when emergency responders arrive. It can get down to what words are best for dispatchers to use to get bystanders doing CPR to looking at what paramedics did on the scene by the second.
Many other communities do all those things, too. Bend does better.
Response time is where Bend can have an edge and could lose its edge. The proposed fire levy on the May ballot will enable Bend Fire & Rescue to hire additional employees to keep those response times low and cardiac survival rates high — as call volume goes up.
So vote for the fire levy.
By the way if you are interested, Bend Fire & Rescue provides free CPR training every month on the first Wednesday of the month. You can find out more by calling 541-322-6300. And if you have a business and have a large group of employees to train, give Bend Fire a call at 541-322-6300 and they can do that, too. It won’t be a level of CPR training to get an official certification. It could be enough to save a life.
