Bend city councilors put a $190 million transportation bond back on the ballot for this November’s election.
Like the bond or not, councilors deserve recognition for building in transparency and accountability. They are going to create a bond oversight committee to ensure Bend residents will be able to follow how the money is spent.
We know what matters to most people will be the cost to them: The average cost to a homeowner will be about $170 a year over the bond’s 10 years. Payments would begin in 2022. The bond will pay for needed improvements all over town, including some to Reed Market, Portland, Olney and many more.
There’s a city website with more information.
The bond oversight committee will come in by regularly reviewing progress reports and benchmarks for the projects, including performance metrics. Those meetings will be public. The oversight committee is another reason to support the bond.
