Does it make you feel better knowing commute times in Bend and Redmond are below average for the nation? Maybe?

It’s true, though. The average commute time in the Bend-Redmond area is 20.7 minutes, as The Bulletin’s Suzanne Roig reported in Tuesday’s paper. That’s worse than it used to be. But what’s really worse is: In Bend, it is not predicted to get better.

You may have heard that the city of Bend is working on a transportation bond to address congestion and safety. Don’t expect to pass the bond and — abracadabra Bend’s congestion and traffic problems are fixed.

What the bond will do is make some improvements and keep things from getting worse, city staff says. Bend’s population is just growing so fast.

The specifics of what might be in the bond has not been finalized. The Bend City Council is likely to approve as much as a $250 million transportation bond for the May ballot that will include improvements on Colorado, Olney, Purcell, Reed Market, Revere, Third Street, Wilson and more.

Some of it will be widening streets. Some of it will be intersection improvements. Some of it will be safer street crossings and routes for bikes and pedestrians. There’s likely to be a bit in there for infrastructure to help Cascades East Transit improve its bus system.

One question that comes up again and again about the bond is Reed Market Road. There was money in the $30 million, 2011 transportation bond for it. Why isn’t Reed fixed? It’s still a road to avoid at certain times of the day. So why give the city any more money for Reed, or anything else?

The answer is two parts: 1) Bend has continued to grow and 2) the 2011 bond didn’t include enough money necessary to do something about the railroad crossing. The new bond proposal includes more than $30 million for Reed Market, including an overcrossing over the railroad.

If a bond passes, it won’t fix all of Bend’s transportation problems. It won’t make everyone’s commute times quicker. It will mainly help Bend’s roads from getting worse. And that’s much better than allowing congestion and commuting to get awful.