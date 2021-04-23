Bend’s bike-share program is pedaling toward a comeback.
A regional transportation group, the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization policy board, authorized $33,750 for the program earlier this week. It looks like bike-share could be operating by July, if all the pieces fall into place. Some of the pieces were not finalized when the project was presented to the MPO.
Is bike-share a win for Bend? Sure looks like it.
Bike-share is like a rent-a-bike system with bike stations around town. You may not be the kind of person who would ever use it. But when other people do, it can mean fewer cars on the street. It helps compensate for the gaps in Bend’s transit system. And bikes are very green.
Bend had a bike-share program before. It was begun in 2016 by the OSU-Cascades Mobility Lab and launched with the company Zagster. The program continued to expand to some 55 bikes and 7 stations around town. Zagster was a COVID-19 victim, and the program went away in 2020.
Bend is partnering with Cascadia Mobility, a nonprofit, to bring bike-share back. OSU-Cascades Mobility Lab, the city of Bend and OSU-Cascades students are already lined up to chip in. The program will bring in some revenue, though it may not be enough to cover all the costs of keeping it alive. It brought in from $2,500 to $4,000 a month in previous years. The goal is to use the 2021 season to rebuild sponsorships so the program can continue.
Bike stations would be located around downtown, at The Box Factory, on Galveston and at the two OSU-Cascades locations. Helmets will be available for rent at some locations. The $33,570 will go to refurbish 75 bikes and update their hardware.
Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang, who is one of elected officials on the MPO policy board, asked an interesting question: He wondered if the bikes were primarily used by tourists or by people from the area. Nobody at the MPO meeting had the answer. Perhaps, it doesn’t really matter. The advantages of the bike-share programs will benefit residents here regardless.
The fee for bike-share has not been set yet. The price needs to stay reasonable, and we are eager to see what the city could do to ensure areas underserved by Bend’s bus system can find a bike to share.
