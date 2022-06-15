Is this an important and needed change? Or should the city be strictly focused on awarding contracts based on the ability to perform excellent work at an excellent price?
The city has already started asking some questions on contracts that don’t have any “right answers,” but try to dig into these social goals. For instance, the city has asked about compensation structure, health care and other benefits. It has asked questions about the demographics of the workforce and any efforts to create opportunities for minorities. The city also has asked applicants to describe practices they have taken to make their businesses greener.
The plan is to do more, Gwen Chapman, the city’s procurement and public contracts director told us. The next step will likely be to hire a person to work on enhancing the city’s efforts and encourage more businesses to apply for the state’s diversity effort, called COBID certification. Chapman sent us a copy of the list of such firms in Central Oregon. And there are not too many. Worth checking out if you think your business would qualify, tinyurl.com/Ordiverse.
Do you have thoughts about how or if the city should implement these contracting changes? Should a minority-owned firm or a company with an impressive recruitment effort get more points when the city is evaluating contracts? Should the city more narrowly focus on ensuring it is reaching out and giving opportunities to more diverse firms? Or should the city do nothing?
