This is Oregon. So as much as people want more affordable housing, people also want to protect land from sprawl.
This is Oregon. So rather than allowing affordable housing to be built on land outside an urban growth boundary, the Legislature decided to test the idea with a pilot for two cities through House Bill 4079.
This is Oregon. So even though that pilot program was passed by the Legislature in 2016, the winners weren’t announced until 2018.
This is Oregon. So even though Bend won as one of the two pilot cities in 2018, and it is now 2021, the city and the developer Hayden Homes are still jumping through hoops to get the project going. The Bend City Council has to approve and then send an amended plan to the Department of Land Conservation and Development.
This is Oregon. So even though the need for affordable and “middle housing” is acute, it’s been years and the 35-acre site on U.S. Highway 20 doesn’t have the 345 units with 138 being affordable as promised.
This is Oregon. So we don’t expect people to be pointing fingers and blaming anyone for it taking so long. This is a pilot program. Building on land outside a UGB is a new thing. It will rankle people if it isn’t done right. The property itself has complications, too, an irrigation canal and possible wetlands.
This is Oregon. And in Bend as in most places in Oregon, there is an acute shortage of affordable housing. Good government means legislators look for solutions like HB 4079. But the system isn’t set up to work fast with new solutions. By the time the 138 units are built — and we do expect they will be — Bend will only have fallen further behind meeting the need for affordable housing.
A group that wants to improve the central business district proposes a $35 million walking bridge spanning Highway 97. Must of the cost can be picked up by already available funds and in-kind services, with about $20 million needed in federal funding. Thoughts? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
