A state law ensures Oregonians get access to public records. But it isn’t always easy.
A few bills this past session tried to make it easier. They died.
We are left with an inequitable system in Oregon. Public records are available – only if you can afford to pay.
The typical journalist, the typical truth seeker of any stripe may not be looked upon by agents of the government with a bilious eye. But make a public records request and Oregonians can get a quick lesson in public records law. They may cost you.
Many agencies are eager to help. Some will try to get people the records they want for free. But the government generally wants the public to pay for public records.
The Oregon School Boards Association came out strongly against two bills. Senate Bill 160 would have reduced the cost of records requests if a request was made in the public interest. Senate Bill 417 would have required public bodies to complete a request in the least expensive manner reasonably possible and waive fees in many instances to members of the news media, among other things.
We have to agree with much of the reasoning behind the school boards’ opposition. From “the school district perspective, there is currently no lack of journalistic or news media access to school district activities across Oregon’s public K-12 schools. Schools are required under statute to deliver extensive reporting. School employees are public employees that bargain locally. Journalists are allowed to attend executive session meetings of school boards, including meetings that are not otherwise open to the public. And all our work product, unless it is otherwise protected, is available by public request. The cost of the records simply must be paid to keep public schools whole.”
It can take time to dig out relevant records. There can be uncertainty over what can be released. There can be questions that require a lawyer’s review. Who pays for that?
The default solution in Oregon is the requestor. Otherwise a school district, for instance, which is in the business of educating, has less money for educating and has to spend more on records requests.
Except – and it’s a big except – that creates a wall between the public and public information. It’s only really public information if you can afford to pay in Oregon. For all the high-minded concern about equity and openness in government, this is where the state fails on both counts.
S.B. 160 got one public hearing and nothing happened after that. S.B. 417 had the same fate.
You could argue that if the Senate boycott had not occurred there would have been more time to work out amendments and compromises. We think we would have only gotten more varnish and veneer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.