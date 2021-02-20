When Mike Krantz began as Bend police chief in August, the estimate was it would be 18 months before Bend police officers would have bodycams.
That was too long for Krantz. He and his staff worked together, and now, they may be implemented this summer.
Chemical irritants. Chokeholds. Police discipline and training. Changing when and if police should be sent out on calls. Those issues and more get debated about law enforcement. But communities, political leaders and police tend to agree about the need for body cameras. They provide added transparency and accountability for police and the public.
Krantz did make a good point Friday when he was interviewed by Bulletin Editor Gerry O’Brien on Facebook. Cameras “don’t tell everything,” he said. They only show what they show. Sometimes what you want to see will be out of frame. But he wants them, and thanks to his efforts, the work of his department and Bend city councilors providing the money, Bend will have them.
There are going to be added costs. It will cost the department $300,000 to $400,000 a year to properly store the video. Krantz also asked for two employees. One would handle records requests. Another would be responsible for keeping the 120 or so cameras and other equipment running right.
Krantz said department policy will not be that the cameras must be on all the time. He mentioned several situations when it will be department policy to have them on: when officers have reasonable suspicion or probable cause, during interviews, when they are interacting with people in a mental health crisis, traffic stops and if what seems like a routine contact turns adversarial. That is not necessarily an exhaustive list. He said it will be optional at other times, such as when police are transporting people who are not in custody.
What’s not clear yet is how public records requests for police videos will work. What will it cost? How long will it take to get a video?
We urge the Bend department to track and release statistics, including the length of time it takes to release videos, costs charged and any denials of requests. We also would like to see records kept of officers who fail to comply with department policy for when cameras should be on. And we urge the Bend City Council to review the department’s performance with the new technology and on records requests.
