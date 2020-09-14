Raise your hand if your emergency kit is ready. We’re guessing that not many have your hands in the air.
Why not be ready? Disasters don’t wait for you.
Bend city councilors issued a proclamation a few weeks ago calling on residents to be prepared. Did that spur you to action? Maybe not. But the recent terrible wildfires and loss of life are a grim reminder of how quickly people can need to act.
The first thing to do won’t cost you a dime. Talk to your family about an emergency plan. Go to ready.gov/plan and read that. Don’t forget to make plans for your pets, too.
It’s a good idea to plan for two weeks, at least. It may take much longer than that for things to get back to normal.
Another matter is an emergency kit. The Red Cross has a list of what you should include. Some of the basics are water, food, first aid kit, flashlight, a radio, extra batteries, cellphone and charger, prescription medications and extra cash. You can get some AM/FM NOAA weather radios now with a hand crank for power. They have a flashlight and can charge your phone. The Red Cross also has a free first aid app, which is no substitute for professional medical care, but can help. You could install that on your phone now. By the way, is one member of your family trained in first aid and CPR?
What about your important documents? Got those stored someplace safe? You may want to make sure you have your insurance records with you.
We hope you never have such an emergency. We also hope you will take steps now in case you do.
