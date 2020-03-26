While most people are laser-focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon labor unions want to do something about another problem: the legislative walkouts.
Union leaders have proposed two ballot measures to attack the issue. But the measures won’t stop walkouts. And voters already have the best tool: They can vote legislators out of office if they don’t like what they do.
One ballot measure that may appear on the November 2020 ballot would implement fines and also salary and compensation cuts for lawmakers who miss a session without permission. The fine is $500 a day. Political contributions could not be used to pay the fines or replace compensation. A legislative committee would determine when a lawmaker is gone “without permission.” We’d hope that did not become a partisan or arbitrary determination.
The second would amend the state constitution. It would disqualify legislators with more than 10 unexcused absences or absences without permission from holding office again as a representative or a senator for the term after their current term expires.
We believe legislators should attend the session and vote on bills and in committee. Notably, both state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and state Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, did so, while their Republican colleagues walked out. Republicans wanted Democrats to put the climate change bill on the ballot. They said they would return if Democrats did so. Allowing voters the ability to decide on such an important matter is not a bad thing.
These ballot measures won’t stop walkouts. If you don’t like how your legislators perform in office, vote them out of office. If you don’t want your legislators to walk out, tell them. If you want to support candidates who won’t walk out, ask them if they would and hold them accountable. Legislators need incentives to collaborate, not more power to punish each other.
