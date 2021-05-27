A ballot measure proposed for the Oregon ballot in November 2022 could mean a big change for the state’s farmers. Many common farm practices such as killing livestock or artificial insemination would become crimes.
Initiative Petition 13 still has hoops it must get through before it ends up on the ballot, but farm groups are concerned and pushing back. The Capital Press has a good article about it.
IP 13, as it’s called in state lingo, does not ban the sale of meat, leather or fur in Oregon. But a farmer would have to wait until an animal dies naturally before it could be processed and distributed. Proponents say it just makes farmers subject to the same standards as everyone else when it comes to animal cruelty. And they are correct in a way, but that would also be a threat to the livelihood of farmers across the state — let alone what you might find on shelves of stores.
We don’t know if supporters will gather enough signatures to get it on the ballot. But it’s a possible measure that is worth doing your homework on. There is information from proponents here: yesonip13.org. Opponents at the Oregon Farm Bureau have information here: oregonfb.org/ip13.
