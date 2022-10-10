Everyone should have access to health care. Ballot Measure 111 asks Oregonians to consider amending the state Constitution to say affordable health care access for everyone is a right.
The state would have to balance health care funding against funding for schools and other essential services. And the courts would have to respect that balance.
But passage of this measure would surely lead to lawsuits over what level of care the state should provide and what is a reasonable cost. There is no clear answer in the ballot measure about what care should be covered, what it should cost and how the state would pay for it. So while we may be in agreement that Oregonians should have access to affordable health care, we need to see a plan before we would endorse such a measure.
“While this measure establishes a new constitutional obligation of the state, it does not specify what the state must do to comply, how that compliance will be measured, or identify specific steps the state must undertake should this measure pass,” the measure’s explanatory statement reads in part.
What drugs or treatments would be considered covered? Any available? Or would there be a panel in Oregon, such as exists now with Medicaid in Oregon, that decides what is covered and what is not?
What if a person chooses to smoke, eat poorly and avoid exercise? How much health care do they get? Do they get the same as anyone else?
We are not satisfied with the state of health care in Oregon. But that does not lead us to endorse a measure that doesn’t say how it will fix it.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.