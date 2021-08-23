grabbing
People in Oregon are using marijuana at such a rate that it’s setting records in pot tax revenue.

The Department of Revenue’s data shows the 17% adult-use retail sales tax for fiscal year 2021 brought in $178.3 million. That’s up from 2020 which was up from 2019. We read about it in The Portland Business Journal.

And the winner is: drug treatment and alcohol recovery.

The winner before would have been schools, Oregon State Police and communities where pot businesses are not illegal.

When voters approved Measure 110 in November, it meant the new revenue goes to drug treatment and alcohol recovery. The money for those other purposes is capped at $11.25 million. And no matter how much the pot tax revenue grows, the benefit will just keep rising for drug treatment and alcohol recovery.

Is that for the best? There’s no question that Oregon needs more drug treatment and alcohol recovery. But should it come so clearly at the expense of schools and money for state police? Would it be better if it was based on percentages rather than a flat cap?

Tell your legislator what you think.

