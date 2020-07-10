We give Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson credit for looking for training to improve his staff’s ability to communicate and break down walls of silence. We wish his office had not awarded a no-bid contract for such training to an organization where the sheriff’s personal friend has been an instructor.
Nelson told us he did not violate any laws. We don’t mean to imply he did.
Nelson told us the training was a good deal for the county, saving it money over what it now may have to pay. We don’t question that, either. And we should emphasize that the contract has now been dissolved.
When government spends public money, though, it should do it in a way that instills public confidence. It should not be done in a way that looks like somebody is handing a buddy a deal.
Nelson has been sheriff since 2015. The Bulletin’s editorial board endorsed him when he first ran for the office in 2016. That does not mean his decisions go unscrutinized.
Bulletin reporter Garrett Andrews wrote an article that appeared earlier this month about a training contract awarded by the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office accepted a proposal by the Verbal Judo Institute to conduct a two-day agency wide training. The Verbal Judo Institute offers training in many areas of communication, including ways to step in when improper conduct is occurring.
Greg Walker, a former Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputy and friend of the sheriff, has been an instructor with Verbal Judo. He wrote an “immediate intervention program” after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. Walker has written that it encourages police officers to tear down the “Blue Wall of Silence” in their organizations. “Our program was too late to save Mr. Floyd’s life,” Walker wrote. “But it can and will save lives going forward.”
The training was offered to both the sheriff’s office and Bend Police. The sheriff’s office accepted it, and the Verbal Judo Institute was to receive $7,710 in payment.
A few weeks later, that contract was ended. Walker stepped aside after concerns were expressed about some postings on his Facebook page. For instance, The Bulletin reported he “called teen climate activist Greta Thunberg a “gloom goblin” who should “STFU” (“shut the f- -- up”), and reposted an article about a female journalist who was slapped by a passing runner, calling her a “snowflake” for complaining. “Ms. Snowflake, be damn glad you weren’t covering a Hells Angels toy run as your bottom would have been open season for some serious pats/slaps and ‘Christmas cheer,’” Walker wrote. “Get a life.” “
Does that sound like the communications approach of someone who should be giving training to sheriff’s office employees? No, though Walker’s posts on some issues on his Facebook page don’t necessarily mean he is incapable of effective training.
The other matter is how government agencies should hand out contracts. The first law about how the U.S. government should get supplies and services was the Purveyor of Public Affairs Act of 1795. It was only one page long. Government contracting has become much more complex. The law has certainly become longer.
We are not legal experts, but the awarding of the contract to Verbal Judo does not appear in any way to be a violation of state contracting law. Generally, the law says a contracting agency must use a competitive, sealed bidding process. There are many exceptions. For instance, procuring goods and services not exceeding $10,000 can be done in a way that’s practical and convenient for the contracting agency.
There also have been, though, basic principles that underlie Oregon’s contracting law. Government contracting in Oregon was set up to:
“Instill public confidence through ethical and fair dealing, honesty and good faith on the part of government officials and those who do business with the government.”
And “allow impartial and open competition, protecting both the integrity of the public contracting process and the competitive nature of public procurement.”
The awarding of this contract to Verbal Judo was a challenge to those principles because of Walker’s connection to the sheriff. Nelson could have insisted his office use a competitive process to insulate the sheriff from any appearance that his office was simply awarding a contract to a friend. Might that have involved some additional cost? Yes. Might the contract have gone the same way? Yes. But Oregonians need public officials to both spend money carefully and also provide reassurance to the public that contracts are properly awarded.
