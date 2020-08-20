Oregonians ought to be able to rely on the mail to get their ballots delivered to their county clerks on time for the November election. It’s ridiculous that it has even become a concern. There may, of course, be no issues in Oregon.
You can bypass the potential headache entirely. Plan to drop your ballot in an official ballot box by the deadline on Election Day. Don’t even wait that long. Plan to turn your ballot in early.
Ballot boxes are almost always in the same place every year. Call your county’s clerks office if you are uncertain. In Bend, there has for years been a convenient drive-thru location at the Deschutes County administration building, 1300 NW Wall St.
Now is also good time to check your registration to ensure there is no drama later. You can do it easily and quickly online at the secretary of state’s website. Go to sos.oregon.gov/voting and click on My Vote. Don’t have internet access? Call your county clerk’s office. They will help you.
Please vote in November.
