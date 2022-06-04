We read and hear too many bad things about how Ballot Measure 110 is doing in Oregon. And perhaps we write too many editorials about those bad things and not about the good.
But we couldn’t help but notice after we finished writing one editorial Thursday about legislators discussing Measure 110, legislators were receiving another worrying report about Measure 110.
Measure 110 aimed to shift Oregon from a state where drug possession got people punished to a place where people with addiction can get treatment. Most penalties for drug possession — of even methamphetamine and heroin — have been stripped away. More dollars have been directed to treatment.
State auditors are doing a real-time audit of how Measure 110 is being implemented. In particular, they are tracking how the money is being distributed. That’s the responsibility of a council of volunteers and the Oregon Health Authority.
A letter from auditors to legislators points out the council asked the OHA about individual Measure 110 grantee performance. It did not get it. The council’s grant process was also inefficient. It is “complex with over 250 different elements. As a result, over 110,000 responses needed to be evaluated across 333 grant applications,” the letter says. And the Oregon Health Authority has not finalized how it will collect data to ensure the money is well spent.
The letter does say there are “promising signs that M110 implementation is back on track, despite earlier setbacks and repeated delays.” That’s what we have seen, too.
It doesn’t do anything to change Measure 110’s fundamental conundrum. It may have rightly shifted Oregon toward treatment rather than punishment for addiction. But it doesn’t do much at all to drive people toward treatment.
