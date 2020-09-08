COVID-19 soured the economy and so much of daily life. It's made it easy to stew in our own anxieties. It's made it easy to let slip the sense of community that should drive us to be curious and care about one another.
But there's a great opportunity this week for Bend to show that's not the way it's going to be here. Friday is the start of the city's Welcoming Week. It's a week of events designed to try to make everyone in the community feel like they belong. It doesn't matter where they come from. It doesn't matter what they look like. We're all in this together.
There's a danger Welcoming Week could be something of a bust. The pandemic means events are going to be virtual. Virtual events are better than nothing. They are, though, hard to get as excited about. Attendance could be flat.
Let's not let that happen. Participate.
Bend's Latino Community Association kicks off the week Friday at 6:30 p.m. with a live event on Facebook. Saturday is packed with events throughout the day. There's a Zoom meeting about how the city can be more welcoming for everyone and to discuss the barriers that get in the way. That's followed by a virtual Latino Fest with interviews with local Latinx businesses and some videos of local individuals. There will be a Zoom discussion about racism and bias and how to work through them. And at 7 p.m. the Interfaith Network of Central Oregon will hold its annual Peace Service, featuring prayers for peace from many religions and cultures.
There's more events on Sunday and others extending up through Sept. 19. It even includes one event where school children can get free backpacks, school supplies and bike helmets. For a complete list of events, you can look on the city's website at https://tinyurl.com/BendWW.
Maybe you have not attended in the past. Maybe you don't feel it's for you. This is just people trying to make a difference in their community. Trying to make it better. Can you make time for that? You don't have to go to them all. Pick one. Put it on your calendar and go virtually. Don't let COVID-19 sour this, too.
