The decision Gov. Kate Brown made to prioritize vaccinations for educators before many seniors get vaccinated deserves a debate. It is a decision at odds with federal guidelines which say seniors living outside nursing homes should be next.
Where is the debate about it in the Legislature? We checked out both the Senate Committee on Education and the Senate Committee on Health Care on Monday. For such a major policy decision, legislators didn’t seem to be asking a lot of questions.
The only real argument at the Senate Committee on Education on Monday was one-sided. Lindsay Capps, senior policy adviser for Gov. Brown, gave a justification for Brown’s choice.
“Locked school doors are having heartbreaking consequences for our kids,” he said. He pointed out some children are struggling with distance learning. Too many children have more difficulty accessing services that schools can provide to shelter and support students. Schools have not been able to play a role in helping to identify students who may be suffering from abuse and neglect. “We are not powerless to respond,” he said.
Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, and Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist, went into some detail about requirements to keep students and educators safe as they return to school.
There was some discussion about the policy at the Senate Committee on Health Care on Monday. As The Bulletin’s Gary Warner reported, Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, pointed out some of his constituents are upset with Brown’s decision. Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said federal guidelines were “advisory.”
We know the Democrats that control the Legislature may not want to challenge the governor. But Oregonians do deserve a serious policy debate over Brown’s choice. Where is that going to happen?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.