We had trouble finding its good side.
We are speaking about the “area of special interest” near the corner of Neff Road and Williamson Boulevard across from St. Charles Bend.
It’s a rock outcropping rising up 40 feet and some 50 feet wide and 200 feet long. It’s dappled with trees, rabbitbrush and sagebrush. It’s easy to miss. It’s not what we’d call spectacular. It’s sandwiched between Cascade Endodontic Group and a Summit Health parking lot.
The thing that makes it notable is that it is one of very few spots like it in Bend with an area of special interest designation. It means development on that spot is a no no.
There are just over 30 in Bend. They are outcrops like the one on Neff. They are ridges and faults. They also include things like stretches of Tumalo Creek. They may not all be beautiful, but they are places in town where natural places are to be preserved.
When the Bend City Council was discussing a possible new Costco at the north end of town last week, most of the debate was about parking. There was also a request to allow the removal of an area of special interest to make way for development. That removal didn’t seem to give most councilors much pause, though we do remember Councilor Barb Campbell and Mayor Gena Goodman Campbell expressing some reservations.
Maybe we are over-excited about a pile of rocks, but once such a place is blasted, bulldozed and trucked away it is gone forever. We know every piece of land is precious in Bend when you are looking for developable space, especially with the state’s rigid development restrictions. When the areas were originally chosen, one factor considered was how much they were believed to conflict with potential adjacent land use.
There is going to continue to be that tension. It’s not all that different from the Deschutes County Commissioners staring at a need for parking and staring at Worrell Park and thinking maybe they should just obliterate part of the park to make room for parking.
If there’s anything Bend needs along with smart development, it is likely a bit more land for smart development. But once you demolish areas of special interest they are gone. They would be interesting decisions to justify to future generations.
There is a twist in the city’s development code. “During January of each ‘odd numbered’ calendar year, individuals may apply to the” city for new ASI designations. That would be this coming January.
Maybe it’s time to look at these areas again if they can be surrendered without much of a fight.
