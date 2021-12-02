The Bend La-Pine School Board got data showing that historically underserved students are underrepresented in some of the district’s exclusive programs. And what has it done?
Nothing, yet.
We asked school officials and they told us the school board has not directed the district to take any action. “No action has been requested to date,” the district told us.
It doesn’t mean the school board or the district doesn’t care about the issue. It’s an issue that it is very difficult to know what, if anything, would make it better. Melissa Barnes Dholakia, the school board chair, told us this week that what she has learned has raised more questions.
The district has magnet schools and other schools that are what it labels school choice options. They offer students and parents choices to learn through different methods. These special programs generally have more students who want to get in than there are available spots. The district generally holds a lottery to decide who gets in. That’s fair. But there are ways students can skip the lottery. One way is to have a sibling already in the school. Another is to live near the school.
For an example, let’s focus on Highland Elementary magnet. The school is in one of Bend’s more pricey neighborhoods. It uses the Scottish storyline method for instruction. And by all accounts it is a great school.
It had the longest waitlist for getting into kindergarten of any school, 64 students. And about a dozen students got in more easily this year because they live within the zone around the schools.
You can look at that in different ways. Yes, it’s only 12 or so students that benefited this year at that school. Or you could look at it and say the district has created a policy of exclusive access that denies 12 students entry into one of the district’s most sought-after programs because they are not fortunate to live in one of Bend’s pricier neighborhoods.
There are other considerations and complications. Highland actually has the highest percentage in the district of students who are not historically underserved. Historically underserved is state definition, including students in poverty; students with specialized learning plans; students with racial/ethnic identities other than White or Asian; and students who are language learners. The percentages at Highland are that 84.5% are not historically underserved and 15.5% are historically underserved students. There are 368 students at the school in total. Amity Creek, another magnet school on Bend’s west side, has 78.6% of its students being not historically underserved. At the other magnet on Bend’s west side, Westside Village, the percentage is 58.5%.
Barnes Dholakia says she wants families to be on equal footing to access the district’s programs. She would like to know more about what options the district has to make changes in its policies. Could the district put in place preferences, for instance, to try to balance out the numbers of historically underserved students in its programs? Would that even be a good idea?
We wonder if the district started over, would it again set up a system so schools with special programs give special access to students because they happen to live nearby?
The district has so many immediate challenges these days. Working through the mechanics of operating schools in a pandemic. Finding bus drivers. Dealing with learning losses and an enrollment drop. It may be the wrong time to embark on investigating what might be better alternatives, if there are any, to look at how students get into its special programs.
Remember, though, the district confronted this same issue a decade ago and decided not to take a hard look at it. Is it never the right time to re-imagine how access to special programs should work?
