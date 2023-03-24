People have been asking us a lot of questions about the proposed Bend fire levy on the May ballot. We thought we should try to answer some and tell you where you can get more information.
What is the fire department’s budget? Bend fire’s budget is $71.2 million for the current 2021-2023 biennium.
Where does that money come from? Most of it, about 80%, comes from property taxes. Most of the balance comes from billing for ambulance services and other emergency medical transportation.
How much money does the fire department have in financial reserves? The department projects it will have reserves of 17% of its budget at the end of the 2023 fiscal year.
How much does the existing fire levy bring in? The current levy of 20 cents per $1,000 of taxable assessed value brings in about $3.5 million total annually. That includes money from inside the city and the rural district that extends slightly beyond it. The levy lasts five years unless voters reapprove it.
What are voters asked to approve? The request on the May ballot for voters both in the city and the rural district is to increase the levy from 20 cents per $1,000 of taxable assessed value to 76 cents per $1,000 of taxable assessed value.
Why is this increase necessary? It’s basically rising call volumes, rising costs and perhaps the most critical factor of all is response times.
What’s happening with call volumes? Call volumes were 8,201 in 2012 and 13,352 in 2022 for fire and emergency services. It’s only reasonable to assume those will continue to climb.
How much are costs rising? Everything is more expensive these days because of inflation. The cost of operating Bend Fire & Rescue is estimated to increase by 5% a year. That includes raises and step increases baked into contracts for fire personnel. It includes materials and equipment. By the way, if you look at the department’s existing revenues, they are projected to grow by only about 4% annually.
Why are response times so critical? Bend Fire wants to keep its average response time below six minutes in the city and below nine minutes in the rural district. That saves lives. Bend has an outstanding record in cardiac survival rates.
What do we get if the levy passes? The department believes it can keep the level of response times. It will use the money, in part, to retain nine firefighter/paramedics at the fire station near Pilot Butte, add six more to staff an ambulance with advanced life support and increase the coverage of a basic life support ambulance to 24 hours from 12 hours.
If Bend has grown in population, why isn’t it that increased population and increasing housing enough to cover the costs of growth? That is a question we have heard repeatedly. Part of the reason is even with the growth in Bend, there are state limits on taxable value of homes from Measures 5 and 50. There are many more homes. But there is also a state cap on how much property taxes on a home can increase year over year — 3%. Again, the city projects Bend Fire costs to increase at 5% a year and revenues to increase at 4%.
What if the levy fails? “Future funding for Bend Fire & Rescue is dependent on the levy passing in both the city and surrounding rural district,” Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley told us in February. “If it passes in one and not the other, we have two more opportunities to put it on the ballot where it failed.”
Where can I go for more information? Bend Fire & Rescue has a website with information here: tinyurl.com/Bendfirelevy.
What if I have questions that are not answered here or on the city website? The city suggests contacting the its Community Relations Manager Makayla Oliver, moliver@bendoregon.gov or 541-323-8571. She may not know the answer off the top of her head, but she can help track it down.
Should I vote for the levy? It’s up to you. We think you should. Do you want response times in Bend to slip? We sure don’t.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.