Twenty small pallet homes. A pallet home might not be anyone’s dream home. For people who have no home, they are a much better way to live.
The Bend City Council is set to approve a contract Wednesday for an early phase of a proposed temporary outdoor shelter at 62010 SE 27th St. The city would give Central Oregon Villages not more than $45,300 to conduct community outreach and develop a plan for 20 pallet homes. Central Oregon Villages is a local nonprofit that grew from the concern of people at several local churches, covillages.org.
The plans is for a “high-barrier” shelter. People would have to commit to not using drugs and alcohol on the site. Residents would have to agree to help keep up the location. Women and children would be prioritized for living there, but it would not be limited to only women and children. Toilets, water stations, showers and food would be provided.
Central Oregon Villages would be expected to be an available point of contact, participate in public meetings about the shelter and keep the neighborhood and the Larkspur Neighborhood Association informed.
This will be another test of how Bend responds to homelessness. Will the community try to enable solutions where people can live more safely and securely and get help? Will it challenge any new proposal as being the wrong answer or in the wrong place?
