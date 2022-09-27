We like it that this week the city of Bend moves closer to a camping code rules for sleeping or camping in city rights of way. But the real goal is to not have people sleeping in tents or vehicles along the street or on city property.
The goal is to find people better housing options. Some people may want to keep living like they are. It’s not necessarily very safe, very healthy or very stable.
We need a camping code to have a clear understanding of what is allowed and what is not. We need better housing options more. It doesn’t matter how carefully the camping code is worded to try to prohibit camping if there aren’t better places for people to go.
It would be 20 very small homes. It would prioritize providing shelter for women and children.
It is located on the corner of Bear Creek Road and 27th Street on just under 4 acres. The location is being leased by Central Oregon Villages from Desert Streams Church.
The shelter will be in the Larkspur Neighborhood. And Central Oregon Villages has met with neighbors to try to build understanding and trust. Not everybody in the neighborhood may be won over. But there are some things that should reduce some concerns.
A supervisor will be on site. And it will be what is known as a high-barrier shelter, meaning the residents have to follow relatively strict rules to be able to stay there. No drug or alcohol use is allowed while living at the shelter. Residents must participate in case management to help them improve their lives. They will have responsibilities to help maintain and operate the shelter.
Bringing sewer into the location proved too problematic. It will be served by portable toilets. There will be water stations. A mobile shower truck will provide access to bathing. And the Family Kitchen will visit to provide meals.
These 20 homes will have an admittedly small impact on the some 1,100 people houseless across the county. But it could be another example of what works. And Bend and the county can keep building on these examples and make it rare for people to be sleeping or camping in city rights of way.
