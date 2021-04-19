One of the most dangerous places on earth can be in downtown Bend between a parking spot-hungry driver and an empty spot. The driver’s eyes light up, the jaws drop down and there can be a herky-jerky swerve across lanes to stake a claim.
Just as impassioned can be the debate over parking in Bend. Paid parking. Requiring permits. Angled or straight? These may not sound like the varsity in the world of public policy topics. They do hit home, or at least on the street right in front of the home.
So when the Bend City Council turns again to the subject of parking this week, limbic systems can shoot to 10. First to consider on this week’s agenda are parklets. Those are those little carve outs of parking spaces to give businesses more room to operate during the pandemic. They could not save every business. They did allow restaurants and bars to spread their footprint out into the street, giving them more of a fighting chance due to the spacing requirements of the pandemic.
Parklets were a temporary measure. They do devour parking spaces where they can be scarce. If they help more businesses stay open and thrive, what is so wrong with that?
The council is going to be considering allowing parklets more permanently. If you have concerns and objections, read up on the idea and sound off. More information on this page: tinyurl.com/bendparklet. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov.
The second parking matter on the council agenda is not clearly spelled out. It just says: “minimum parking requirements.” Those three words pack a wallop. Groups have rallied for and against. Should Bend require a minimum amount of parking for new homes, apartments and businesses? Or should it let the developer decide? And what should any shift in policy mean for parking lots that already exist?
Hefty questions. The answers the councilors pick won’t get them promoted to governor. They are important. As for you, you could lose out if you don’t get your thoughts on the matter to councilors. You can write them at council@bendoregon.gov or write us a letter to the editor of up to 250 words and email us at letters@bendbulletin.com.
