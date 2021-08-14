The pandemic has punched people with whole new kinds of hurt. Outrage and frustration may not be more common than it ever was, but my goodness one thing is clear: People at public meetings in Bend are cranking up the fury.
If you went to or watched the last school board meeting, you may well have been shocked. The gloves came flying off.
Members of the crowd booed and shouted down people they disagreed with. They got rude. They got personal. One speaker suggested teachers and school board members were on the road to hell.
Community members and their elected leaders ought to be able to have conversations about differences about school policy, not clashes spitting with vitriol.
The public comment section of school board meetings or the Bend City Council meetings have been a place where people air grievances and boldly challenge direction. And they should be.
Speakers have their moment and they want to make it count. Their soliloquies get passionate. They finally get an opportunity to vent. And their experience before councilors or the school board can only inflame them more.
Both bodies make it a practice not to respond on the spot to speakers, not to engage in dialogue. That’s because the answers are usually not simple. A quick answer could be the wrong one. It would also cut into the time of others waiting to speak. Unfortunately, though, that is not typically explained gracefully. It is stated bluntly, awkwardly, defensively.
So speakers come to meetings with questions, wanting answers, wanting change. They speak. They are told their time is up. Then they get silence. Sometimes the mayor or the school board chair will ask staff to reach out later to a speaker or even to briefly clarify a policy. That is the exception. It should be the rule. Speakers can understandably feel like no one is listening and no one cares. It feeds suspicion. The crowd grows restless.
At the most recent school board meeting, for instance, a parent had perfectly reasonable questions about what happened to school masking and social distancing policies that were adjusted based on county metrics. Her questions went unanswered.
But if anything has also happened, the tenor of the comments and the behavior of the crowd have skewed toward expressing anger over argument. In response, public comments have been more restricted. Bend City Councilors have actually talked about how and when they should best cut people off. The school board has taken to just temporarily suspending meetings to let the temperature drop.
When it comes to policies that impact their children or their town, people should speak up. They have the right to disagree and be frustrated. If all there was during public comment was the sound of crickets, we’d have another problem entirely. But as it is, there are good reasons to practice decorum in public discourse. And they are being forgotten or ignored.
