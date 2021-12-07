We have written before about how unfortunate it was that late in the 2021 legislative session a bill popped up to delay Oregon’s paid family medical leave program.
It was created by the Legislature in 2019. Families would be able to get paid time off — not only for births and deaths — but to care for others when they need it. Some employers already offer that. The bill was a way of guaranteeing it to more people by January 2023. Gov. Kate Brown thanked state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, for his leadership in helping to get the bill passed.
But why was implementation delayed? The state’s Employment Department said it couldn’t get it ready by the beginning of 2023. It was pushed back to September. That means, as The Oregonian pointed out, “tens of thousands of Oregonians stand to go without approximately $453 million in paid leave benefits they could have accessed in the first eight months of 2023.”
Gov. Brown declined an interview with The Oregonian to explain her staff’s oversight of launching the program. Despite indicators the launch was off track, her office didn’t ensure the launch stayed on track and neither did legislators. A local legislator did try. Former state Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, did attempt in 2020 to shift the program’s oversight to the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, in the hope it had the capacity to keep it on track. She also proposed setting up a legislative committee to monitor the program. Those good ideas went nowhere.
Maybe with the pandemic and the disruptions it caused there was little hope the program would launch on time. But legislators and Gov. Brown don’t appear to have done enough to try. The Oregonian’s article on this topic is worth reading if you have access tinyurl.com/noORleave.
