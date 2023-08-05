The untoward practices, the recurrent questionable ethics, the sour cocktail of some using their position to help get special access to booze, was layer after layer of an engrossing story of the workings of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.
This week there was a new twist. The Oregonian reported that the commissioner Gov. Tina Kotek picked to lead the commission overseeing the OLCC “asked a state employee to help a friend get a case of hard-to-find bourbon in 2016.”
What’s more are the excuses slithering out. Our favorite is a variation on the unseemly and clumsy: Everyone else was doing it.
For instance the attorney for Boba Subasic, who was the commission’s chief information officer, wrote that the purchase of alcohol by OLCC employees for their personal use “from available distilled liquor stock held in reserve and not readily available for sale to the public” was “considered a standard institutional policy.” Apparently “many legislators” and others in state government “at all levels outside of the OLCC were aware of this and participated in and benefitted from this practice,” the attorney wrote.
Maybe that softens the offense in the eyes of people who were doing it. And we are not without empathy for state employees who may have believed what they were doing was OK.
Still, what are Oregonians to think when at least some of their government had a culture of use of a state position for personal benefit?
Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to halt zoning changes to try to protect mule deer and their migratory paths. Commissioner Phil Chang did not. DeBone and Adair oppose the idea of more rules limiting what people could do on their property.
