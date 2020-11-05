Oregon has a new public records advocate. Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday the appointment of Todd Albert.
Albert has been the deputy advocate. He seems a good choice. But doesn’t it feel like we have been here before? Not so very long ago?
Yes, we have.
Becky Chiao, Oregon’s public records advocate, resigned in September. She had just been appointed in August. Ginger McCall, the previous advocate, resigned in 2019. McCall said she was pressured by the members of the governor’s office to secretly represent the governor’s political interests on the state’s Public Records Advisory Council, “even to the point of undermining the Council’s proposals.”
Spokespeople for the governor can expertly explain that away. And they can reassure us all that Gov. Brown is committed to ensuring the public records advocate is effective and independent.
But let’s remember what members of her office actually achieved. The Office of the Public Records Advocate cannot do much to advocate for public access to public records if there is no public records advocate. And that’s where we have effectively been since the governor’s office interfered with McCall and she resigned.
How convenient.
