Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s new two-week freeze on some business and social activities won’t be easy to accept. It’s hard enough giving up the social gatherings, meals at restaurants and visits with loved ones that Oregonians have enjoyed in recent months under relaxed COVID-19 restrictions. But Brown’s order limiting social gatherings even on Thanksgiving adds family tradition to the list of losses we’ve endured in this pandemic.
But the meteoric rise in coronavirus infections and increasing hospitalizations make Brown’s dramatic changes necessary. They also make plain just what’s at stake for Oregon, both in terms of preserving our health and our economy. If Oregonians want a return to normal — or at a minimum, the normal of the past few months — they should treat these next two weeks as if it’s their last chance to stave off a return to full shutdown. It may well be.
If this feels very much like the stay-at-home order the governor issued last March, it’s because it is. While Oregon has done far better than much of the rest of the country in confronting the pandemic — the state has one of the lowest death rates in the nation and has kept hospitalizations under control — this pandemic is nowhere near over.
The governor’s order drives home the fact that the decisions we make, whether to wear masks, socialize at bars or respect limits on gatherings, determine the trajectory of our COVID-19 curve — and in recent weeks, the decisions some Oregonians have made haven’t been good ones.
Daily totals of new cases have surpassed 1,000 in recent days, driven in part by social gatherings, including a Halloween party with 50 guests. Hospitalizations have doubled since the end of October.
Large social gatherings aren’t the only concern. Some continue to resist the statewide face-covering requirement that Brown enacted five months ago.
Despite data and research showing the effectiveness of masks in helping protect both the wearer and those around them, some, including Oregon’s Republican senate candidate Jo Rae Perkins, have refused to comply. Oregonians should ignore such bluster, look up the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for themselves and show their concern for fellow Oregonians by simply putting a mask on as required.
Undoubtedly, critics can point to any number of isolated facts to support an argument that we should be doing “x” or should stop doing “y”. They will rightly note the devastating mental, physical and economic effects of shutting down activity. While shutting down activity might seem like a blunt instrument, governors have few other tools to thwart the pandemic. And ultimately, there can be no healthy economy without a healthy public to support it.
The state must do its part, however. The disastrous handling of unemployment claims for tens of thousands of Oregonians was an unconscionable failure, with many still waiting for assistance. With layoffs likely again, the governor must personally ensure that the Oregon Employment Department will not leave people hanging out to dry again. In addition, health officials must help answer the question of whether bars and restaurants are the source of some of this spread, as they have been in other states.
If there’s any solace in this news, it’s that families, workers, businesses and community organizations have already shown their resilience and adaptability. We have done this before. We can, and must, do this again.
