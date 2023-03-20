The Legislature’s e-bike rebate bill was the right idea but not entirely right.
House Bill 2571 would have handed out rebates to Oregonians buying e-bikes without any consideration for income.
So much for the much stated priority of equity.
It would have required rebate recipients to keep the bike for a year.
How on earth was the state of Oregon going to track that? Promises? DEQ bike inspectors making visits to homes?
Well after we and others pointed out these issues, an amendment has arrived with the aim of fixing those things.
The proposed amendment would revise the program to create a rebate by income, not by bike type. Any Oregon resident could get an e-bike rebate of up to $400. People who can prove they only earn income of up to 80% of area median income could get a rebate of up to $1,200. And $2 million of the $6 million for the rebate program would be held exclusively for people seeking the income-based rebate.
The amendment also removes the requirement that residents must hold on to the e-bike for one year. There are other fixes, as well, which should make the program easier on retailers.
One problem this bill has is an Oregon resident could buy an e-bike in Oregon only intending to resell it in another state, presumably pocketing most of the money in the rebate. Perhaps that won’t happen that often. There doesn’t seem to be a way to prevent that in the bill. There is language in the amendment that limits the rebates to one per person. If someone had several Oregon friends or associates, though, someone could get organized and make some of that $400 or $1,200 many times over — subsidized by taxpayers.
State Rep. Dacia Grayber, D-Tigard, deserves credit for working to improve her e-bike rebate bill. Its next hearing is scheduled for April 3.
