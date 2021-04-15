Oregon’s corporate activity tax can be a fiscal bonanza for schools. It’s lots of money. The most recent projected gross revenues from the tax are $1.64 billion for the 2019-21 period and $2.29 billion for 2021-23.
Can you dream up ways to spend those billions to help students learn? Anybody can.
Is there a cost? What if we told you Oregon was now ranked almost dead last — we are 49th — in the country in corporate taxes.
Approval of the corporate activity tax has been a bragging point for legislators. They brought home the bacon for schools. State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, used former state Rep. Cheri Helt’s vote against the tax in his campaign against her. He said she ”voted against funding for Bend-La Pine Schools.”
When you bring home the bacon, of course, you take the bacon from somebody. In the case of this tax, it takes the bacon from corporations. The tax applies to taxable Oregon commercial activity in excess of $1 million. To quote the state, the tax is computed as $250 plus 0.57% of taxable Oregon commercial activity of more than $1 million. Only taxpayers with more than $1 million of taxable Oregon commercial activity must pay.
Now that doesn’t sound all that terrible, right? Except, well, $1 million may sound like a lot of money. But you don’t have to be an Intel to bring in $1 million in revenue. For instance, you don’t have to sell a lot of new cars to hit $1 million. And the tax only lets businesses count a fraction of their expenses. So a business could actually be failing and still have to pay the tax. Now that is terrible.
If that doesn’t get your attention, how about tax pyramiding? That’s when a tax applies to multiple layers of a product’s life cycle. Think about cross-laminated timber or blueberries. They both can go through several stages in the production process and be sold on to the next business at the next stage. At each stage, if the product stays in Oregon, the manufacturer could be paying the tax — making it a tax on a tax.
Many people still would say Oregon legislators were right to pass the tax. Schools need the money. Business needs to pay its share! OK, three more things to think about.
First, if schools need the money, why should only businesses pay the increased taxes? Shouldn’t all Oregonians be chipping in?
Second, what about the perception of businesses who do business in Oregon or who might think about coming to Oregon? Some may like the tax because it shows the state’s commitment to education. Others may wonder what else might be coming if Oregon legislators are willing to pass a pyramiding tax that also may tax businesses even if they are losing money.
And last, look at where the Tax Foundation puts Oregon’s corporate tax rank. We are 49th. That’s the second worst in the country. Yes that’s one ranking by one organization. And in so many other ways, Oregon is a great place to do business and live. But for business owners and their number crunchers it’s a clear signal Oregon may not be the best place to do business.
