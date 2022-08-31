Oregon government made some odd decisions about public access to information about public health.
The Oregon Health Authority said in January 2021 it was too much work to keep releasing as much information as it had been about people who died from COVID-19. Gov. Kate Brown initially backed that decision. Then she reversed it.
The Oregon Health Authority allowed the public to access the meetings of the Vaccine Advisory Committee. But then it decided to ban the public from a meeting where it was working on its implementation for vaccine distribution.
We bring up those examples because last week the state’s Sunshine Committee discussed how public records requests for medical information should be handled in public health cases. The committee is looking at how or if Oregon’s public records laws should be changed.
Michael Kron, a member of the committee and a special counsel from the attorney general’s office, said he is concerned about public health officials worrying responding to public records requests in a pandemic. He wants them working on public health.
We understand his point. It’s a good one.
In public health, though, there’s the medical battle. There’s also a different front: the public.
Public health workers need to be able to concentrate on public health. The public needs to understand what’s going on if they are going to be expected to cooperate with rules and restrictions and obey guidance from public health workers.
A representative from the Oregon Health Authority stated in 2021 before the Legislature that OHA “would broadly specify that any aggregate data from our investigations are not confidential and would be open to requests under Oregon’s public records act.” The problem, though, was that OHA did make decisions to restrict data or access to meetings that we would argue were important for the public to access.
