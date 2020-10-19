This fire season burned more than 1 million acres and destroyed thousands of homes and other structures in Oregon. About 40,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes.
Wildfires are to be expected. But this was extraordinary and requires government to act.
State Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, is. He is working on a bill for the 2021 session aimed at stripping away restrictions to allow people to rebuild if regulations might have changed since their homes were built and might now get in their way.
This week, Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission may take action to help with the more immediate need of giving people shelter. The commission will consider temporary rules allowing interim shelters to be built where they might not be currently permitted, such as outside of urban growth boundaries.
Winter is close. “Without shelter and interim housing available, Oregonians will be forced to consider leaving the affected areas, causing communities to further fragment and decline,” a staff report for the commission reads. “Those choosing to stay are likely to face substandard and overcrowded housing conditions.”
Commissioners should do as staff recommends and pass temporary rules allowing interim shelters. Temporary rules, like these, are only effective for 180 days. But the commission can pass temporary rules more quickly and can always act later to make them “permanent.” Permanent rules can be repealed when no longer necessary.
We don’t expect the decision to move ahead on temporary rules will get much opposition, if any. Let’s hope not.
