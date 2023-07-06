It seems grim and it seems almost inevitable that there is not enough reasonably priced housing in Bend.
But the state may be about to give Bend housing a little nudge. An $8.3 million nudge to be exact.
It would be for a project of 59 apartments in Bend, called College View Apartments. They would be located across the street from OSU-Cascades.
There would be two, three-story walk-up buildings. Most of the units, 36, are planned to be two-bedroom apartments with the remainder about equally divided between one-bedroom and three-bedroom. They will have all the amenities you would expect. And all of the units will be limited to people making 60% of area median income, according to state documents. For a family of four, 60% of area median income comes this year to $57,120.
Housing Works is the project sponsor. The Latino Community Association is involved to try to ensure underserved minorities get a shot at the apartments.
This project was in competition for dollars under a state program. Bend is up against other “urban” communities, including Portland. So being selected is no easy thing.
The money would come through Oregon Housing and Community Services. The deal is not sealed, yet. The state’s Housing Stability Council is scheduled to meet Friday and make a decision.
When the Legislature allocated $1.14 billion this session to Oregon Housing and Community Services for 2023-2025, this is one of the kinds of projects that money will be invested in. These are the kinds of projects that allow people who are working in jobs that are necessary and important for Bend’s economy to live and work in Bend. We need more options like this so people feel like they don’t have to live out of an RV or a tent.
The Oregon Legislature concluded its session Sunday despite a weeks-long walkout in the Senate to avoid a quorum. How effective was the session in your mind? Send comments to letters@bendbulletin.com
