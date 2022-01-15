Government programs, the old joke goes, know the secret of immortality. Once created, they don’t go away easily.
It’s a reason why we have been a fan of pilot programs with fixed end dates. It compels reauthorization. We hope it compels reexamination of if a program is working as planned.
But we just had a rethink. It was while we were listening to a meeting this week of Bend’s Environment and Climate Committee. Pilots could also be used to ease in a new, permanent regulation — say on requiring a home energy score — and make it appear less alarming and less permanent.
Let’s be clear. We aren’t saying that’s what the committee or anyone at the city has in mind. Just that the discussion sure put that idea in our head.
A home energy score could be a valuable piece of information, no doubt about it. It’s like a miles per gallon rating but for the energy efficiency of your home. The possible Bend regulation would be a policy that a home seller would have to provide the home’s energy score. Some parts of the country already require it. It gives a home buyer another piece of information — how green a home is and a better idea of what the long-term costs will be to heat or cool it. The hope behind requiring the score is that it would provide another incentive for existing homes to become more energy efficient.
People on Bend’s Environment and Climate Committee support it. Environmental groups support it. Real estate agents? Some of them don’t like it. It adds cost, more hassle and, right now, more unknowns. A likely cost for a home energy score would seem to be between $100 and $200. Not much compared to what homes go for in Bend now. There would be an initial challenge of getting enough assessors to do all the scores required in Bend. We wouldn’t expect that problem to last long.
Another issue is effectiveness. Will such a program truly create change? Not if people aren’t excited about it and just see it as a hoop to jump through.
There’s also been some pushback about having a mandatory program. Voluntary sounds nicer, though anyone could do it now. Only a mandatory program is likely to see strong compliance.
When the mandatory/voluntary discussion came up, City Attorney Mary Winters pointed out to the committee that Bend does sometimes do pilot programs, “which is a technique that Bend likes to use if we are not sure that we want it to be mandatory. We say: We are creating a pilot program. So this program is only going to be for two years or one year and we’re going to see how it goes. And we actually put that in the ordinance that council has to revisit it. And you can even say it may become voluntary after that. So I am just putting that out there to keep that option in your minds. That is a way of being less alarming, because it doesn’t feel like it’s forever. You have a time-limited, we’ll-see-how-it-goes pilot program.”
If councilors want a permanent home energy score program for Bend, we wouldn’t want them to create a pilot just to be less alarming and make it feel like it isn’t permanent. They should create a time-limited, we’ll-see-how-it-goes pilot program because they think it’s best to create a time-limited, we’ll-see-how-it-goes pilot program and see how it goes.
