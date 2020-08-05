President Donald Trump and Congress did find bipartisan agreement on something very important this week — hundreds of millions for public lands and national parks. Crater Lake National Park alone has about $100 million coming its way among the millions headed for Oregon.
This is not just a one-time infusion, either. It’s going to be good for the future of Oregon’s federal lands and the state.
President Trump signed into law on Tuesday the Great American Outdoors Act. Every member of Oregon’s congressional delegation supported it. The act will provide $1.9 billion per year for five years to fund deferred maintenance projects for the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Indian Education.
More than that, the act established a permanent funding source for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. That’s critical because it’s something the conservation fund has been missing.
The permanent funding does come from federal royalties for offshore oil and gas drilling. So it’s permanence is, well, not as permanent as some would like and not the source some would like.
We’ll take it. Congress has raided the conservation fund for decades for other priorities to the tune of billions of dollars. Not this year.
Created in 1965, the conservation fund has helped finance projects in all 50 states — a total of some 41,999 projects. If you have been on federal land, it would be hard to avoid traipsing across land that benefited from the fund.
Last year, money from the fund went to help the Bureau of Land Management buy 11,000 acres near the John Day River, improving access to the river and opening up access to previously inaccessible public land. Even Ethan Stovall Spray Park at Sahalee Park in Madras was partially funded by the conservation fund.
The big deal that the fund will help with is the disturbingly large backlog of maintenance needs on public lands and in national parks. It’s some $19 billion.
Over the years, steady funding will drive that down.
Along with conservation, another benefit is for the economy. Visits to public lands can be a juggernaut driving local jobs. Central Oregonians know that as well as anyone. The Land and Water Conservation Fund Coalition says visits to national parks alone help support more than 300,000 jobs and generate billions in economic benefits.
The spending from this bill will also help offset some of the damage the pandemic did to outdoor communities.
If a family is fortunate enough to be able to take a vacation this summer, a road trip to take in the nation’s beautiful public lands can be one of the best options. And with the money coming from this bill, families will be better able to enjoy public lands for years to come.
