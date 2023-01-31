Whychus Creek

Whychus Creek before and after flows were restored.

 Deschutes River Conservancy testimony submitted to the Legislature

A win for farms. A win for fish. A win for people. One water reform bill in the Legislature may do all three.

House Bill 2971, introduced by state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, at the request of the Deschutes River Conservancy, would improve the incentive for irrigation users to lease their water back into the stream or river. The bill protects them from possibly losing a tax benefit.

