Krantz dunks Riley

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz tosses a fateful ball that dunks Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley. Krantz did serve his time in the dunk tank as well Tuesday at the Bend department’s National Night Out.

 Richard Coe/

The Bulletin

The way many people meet the police arrives not as a nice-to-meet-you moment. It can be: Here is your ticket. And much worse.

That’s the value of events like the one hosted by the Bend Police Department Tuesday, as part of the National Night Out. Kids, especially, got a chance to see police as people.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.