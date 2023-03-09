If you have a cultural project that may help attract tourists to Bend, there is a way to get some money to help it along.
You can win a grant from the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund.
We should be clear that The Bulletin did get awarded money from this grant program. That’s not why we are writing about it. We are writing about it because if you live in Bend these are your tax dollars being spent. And you should know what’s going on with them.
For instance, some of the money went to help the Deschutes Public Library Foundation continue its Author! Author! Series. Some money went to help the BendFilm Festival with marketing.
The fund has awarded more than $1.4 million since 2015. A ballot measure in Bend created the program.
Visit Bend makes awards in May, and the application period is open through April 7. You can find out more at: culture.visitbend.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The forest road to the Phil’s Trail parking lot off Skyliners Road is accessible year-round. A gate near the parking lot is locked from Dec. 1 to Mar. 31 each year to protect deer and elk winter range. Some want the gate locked to prevent people from camping on the forest land. Closure of the road year-round would require a new environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.