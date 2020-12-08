Six years ago, the small park between the Downtown Bend Public Library and the Deschutes Library Administration Building on NW Wall Street was temporarily closed to the public.
Drug deals, littering, obscenities screamed at library patrons and staff were all given as reasons it needed to close. The library district was ill equipped to handle the issue on its own. Was it the city’s problem? Somebody else’s?
Groups came together to seek a solution including: the library, Bend Park & Recreation District, Downtown Bend Business Association, Bend City Council, Bend 2030, Bend Police, Homeless Leadership Coalition, Legal Aid Services of Central Oregon and Cascade Youth & Family Center.
About a month later, the park was reopened. Benches donated to the library were removed. The grass where people could sit comfortably was pulled and replaced with soil and boulders. It was a solution of a sort.
But that problem at the park was a community problem. It wasn’t just an issue for the city, the library or any individual entity. In that way, it’s like many problems. The public wants solutions. But the problem doesn’t fit neatly into a box of one government’s responsibility. Homelessness is probably the best example.
A group of Bend city councilors discussed Monday a draft charter for a new organization to better tackle such problems — Collective Impact Bend. It would be an effort among the city of Bend, the Deschutes Library District, the Bend-La Pine Schools, the Bend Park & Recreation District. The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council would serve as the group’s backbone to staff it and help facilitate it. The idea is the group would meet once a month and work together on issues of common concern. Other organizations may be invited to participate as needed.
The organization doesn’t come with new powers or new authority. It isn’t a super government on top of the others. It’s aimed more at formalizing a way for the organizations to meet regularly and work together.
Will the meetings be open to the public? They should be. But that issue is not specifically addressed in the draft charter.
We are also not sure that — as it says in the draft charter — “all participants have a common agenda for change.” The interests of the organizations are not always in complete alignment. And as the leadership of the organizations change, the priorities shift.
More meetings of government officials also doesn’t mean more problems will be solved. But Collective Impact Bend is a sincere beginning that recognizes that some challenges Bend faces don’t get the attention they deserve.
