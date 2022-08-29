Do we have to yield to shootings like the one at the The Forum Shopping Center?
Do we have to worry each time we go to the grocery store or send our kids to school that someone with a gun will turn the scene bloody?
In the days that follow, we’ll learn more about Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, of Bend, and Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, a Safeway employee. They were killed. We’ll learn more about the shooter. We’ll learn more about the police response in the moments after 7 p.m. We know already Surrett “engaged” the shooter and likely helped save others, police said.
As we learn more, will we get tangled up in the same arguments again? We seem trapped in a grim rhythm.
The calls will come for more gun control, more mental health treatment. And then there will be those cautioning us not to act too rashly with reforms. And then there will be those wondering if we feed the contagion of shootings by writing and talking about the latest one. And then the next shooting comes.
We are at a loss to think of a good reason why a person needs an AR-15-style rifle. Yes we can think of reasons a person would want one. And yes we know they are legal and shootings wouldn’t stop if there were no AR-15s. We just can’t think of a good reason a civilian needs one.
For now, if you know something about what happened, call the police department’s tip line, 541-322-6380. Police Chief Mike Krantz promised Sunday night a complete and thorough investigation.
We just had one of saddest four minutes in Bend that we can recall. Think about the victims and the lives they lost. Think about how their families must be hurting. Think about all the first responders — Bend police, medical personnel and many others that deserve our thanks. We know it may be too soon, but also think about how this incident reshapes or reinforces how you vote in November.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Arnold Irrigation District is planning on installing an underground pipe to prevent water loss from permeable canals it now operates. Some adjacent landowners would rather see the ditch lined to keep the amenity of a flowing canal in their backyard. What do you think? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.