You may not have known Bill Smith, but if you come to Bend you see his legacy and the echoes of his life.
He purchased the 270 acres of the former sawmill of what is now the Old Mill in 1993 for $6 million. He and his partners poured tens of millions more into the development.
It went from sawmill to shopping. From lumber to live concerts. From an industrial riverfront rubble reminder of the past to an innovative zone with a level of retail, commercial, homes and entertainment that Bend did not have before.
Live, work, shop and play is recited so often these days. All that in one place was new to Bend back then.
Smith was straightforward about why he wanted to develop the Old Mill — “greed”. He wanted to make money. He wanted to take advantage of the location along the river. He knew, though: ”You make money creating something of value — long-lasting value.” That he did.
We have always been struck by how long and how much hassle he and his partners had to go through to make it happen. You hear developers talk these days about how long permits can take.
Try four years, 11 months and two days.
That’s how long it took before Smith received the permits to break ground on the Old Mill. There were many issues. It was a new kind of development for Bend — mixed use. Some people didn’t like buildings so close to the river. And also the Oregon Department of Transportation got hung up on the parking and impacts to Colorado Avenue.
We saw Smith in raw, deal-making mode, once, behind closed doors. It was during an executive session with a local government. We can’t report on what happened because of the rules of executive session. What impressed us was his wit and persuasiveness — and a willingness to take action that would benefit the community and nature. Not greed.
We at The Bulletin owe Smith a debt that surely colors our impression of him. When The Bulletin went bankrupt and was up for sale, he was one of the local investors who ensured it would be bought out by an Oregon media company with the goal of keeping the newspaper strong, not hollow it out.
There are some echoes of Smith’s impact that you may not be aware of. He wanted those perches for birds of prey high above the Bend Whitewater Park. He curated those memorial plaques throughout the Old Mill that remember Bend’s history through its people.
He would also send us personal emails about editorials. Those were ones we saved. We looked them over as were writing this and found some themes.
There was heartfelt concern for nature, for the city’s future and some gentle ribbing of other newspapers.
He was a maker of modern Bend. Thank you, Bill Smith.
